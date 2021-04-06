HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the highest is $3.79. HCA Healthcare reported earnings of $2.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $12.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.51 to $15.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after acquiring an additional 103,164 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,461 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA opened at $188.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $194.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.