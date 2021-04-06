HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

HDB opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

