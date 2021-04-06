Head-To-Head Analysis: MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) & The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and The Western Union (NYSE:WU) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of MSCI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of The Western Union shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MSCI and The Western Union’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $1.56 billion 23.46 $563.65 million $6.44 68.59 The Western Union $5.29 billion 1.94 $1.06 billion $1.73 14.46

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than MSCI. The Western Union is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and The Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 34.28% -226.94% 15.60% The Western Union 12.38% -1,029.12% 8.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MSCI and The Western Union, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 2 5 0 2.71 The Western Union 5 7 5 0 2.00

MSCI presently has a consensus target price of $465.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.38%. The Western Union has a consensus target price of $23.77, indicating a potential downside of 5.01%. Given MSCI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MSCI is more favorable than The Western Union.

Risk & Volatility

MSCI has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Western Union has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MSCI pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. The Western Union pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. MSCI pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Western Union pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MSCI has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and The Western Union has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

MSCI beats The Western Union on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes; various managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The All Other Â- ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk and opportunities in financial markets; and data and rating products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The All Other Â- Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data, and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analytics for funds, investors, and managers; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, and wealth managers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

