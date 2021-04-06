Head to Head Contrast: Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) vs. Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Telephone and Data Systems and Telia Company AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone and Data Systems 0 1 3 1 3.00 Telia Company AB (publ) 4 1 2 0 1.71

Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus price target of $29.10, suggesting a potential upside of 25.22%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than Telia Company AB (publ).

Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Telia Company AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Telephone and Data Systems pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telia Company AB (publ) pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Telephone and Data Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Telia Company AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Telia Company AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems $5.18 billion 0.51 $121.00 million $1.03 22.56 Telia Company AB (publ) $9.10 billion 1.98 $750.54 million $0.37 23.81

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Telephone and Data Systems. Telephone and Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telia Company AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Telia Company AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems 4.32% 4.08% 2.00% Telia Company AB (publ) 3.45% 3.78% 1.26%

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats Telia Company AB (publ) on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management. It also provides wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories that include wireless essentials, which comprise cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as various consumer electronics, such as headphones, smart speakers, wearables, and home automation products. In addition, the company offers wireline services to residential customers comprising broadband and digital television video services, as well as voice services, such as local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; broadband, IP-based, and hosted voice and collaboration services to small- and medium-sized businesses; and wireline services to traditional interexchange and wireless carriers. Further, it provides business services, including data networking, Ethernet, broadband access, and VoIP services to small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as operates 262 retail stores and kiosks. The company offers its services to approximately 6 million connections. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through website and telesales. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

