Head-To-Head Survey: Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) & Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI)

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Medallia and Eventure Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 1 10 0 2.91 Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallia currently has a consensus target price of $40.91, indicating a potential upside of 36.55%. Given Medallia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Medallia is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medallia and Eventure Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $402.46 million 11.57 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -22.19 Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eventure Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallia.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and Eventure Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia -28.69% -24.84% -12.60% Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Medallia has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medallia beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It offers products for enterprises to capture signals, including Medallia Conversations, Medallia Crowdicity, Medallia Digital, Medallia Employee Ideas, Medallia LivingLens, Medallia Social, and Medallia Zingle; and analytics, insights, and artificial intelligence products, such as Medallia Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics, Medallia Theme Explorer/Text Analytics, Journey Analytics, and CX360. The company also provides insights on customer experience within the organization to take action comprising Medallia Applications, Medallia Mobile, Medallia Voices, and Org Sync. In addition, it offers professional services, which include managed, implementation, and other services. The company serves retail, technology, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and hospitality industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc. engages in the social media business in the United States. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-Web technology platform that enables the users to create, capture, and organize memories and data. The company provides mobile applications for android and iOS based smartphones and mobile devices. It also operates eventure.com, which provides Eventure service that enables customers to find, plan, invite, navigate, capture, organize, and share events into a single application. The company was formerly known as Live Event Media, Inc. and changed its name to Eventure Interactive, Inc. in February 2013. Eventure Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

