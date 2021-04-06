Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5,154.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,305 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.27% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $31,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,463 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,867,000 after purchasing an additional 325,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,201,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,292,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,976,000 after purchasing an additional 188,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,107,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,872,000 after purchasing an additional 559,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $68.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.94.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

