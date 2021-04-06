Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 212,865 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. United Bank increased its stake in CVS Health by 21.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 70,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 28.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.3% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 594,375 shares of company stock valued at $44,673,602. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

