Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $17.79 Million Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 9,516.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,721 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Slack Technologies worth $17,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $328,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,232. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WORK opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.52 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WORK. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.