Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $18.84 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.29% of Jabil worth $18,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Jabil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

NYSE JBL opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $163,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,601.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,984. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.