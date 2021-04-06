Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 81,767.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,010 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $35,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,932,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 329,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,162,000 after acquiring an additional 186,739 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $289.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.92. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.61 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

