Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 18,810.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,196 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.22% of Essex Property Trust worth $33,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESS opened at $275.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $294.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

