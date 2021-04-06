Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $26.57 Million Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 570,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,566,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Johnson Controls International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

