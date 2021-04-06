Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 633,925 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 250,563.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 633,925 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

