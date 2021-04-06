Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

