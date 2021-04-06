Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $33.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEAK shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

