Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $2.59 billion and approximately $336.28 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00053625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00053798 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $186.77 or 0.00321404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00032877 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00025087 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,865,853 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

