Hedget (HGET) Market Cap Hits $16.31 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for about $9.31 or 0.00016075 BTC on major exchanges. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $16.31 million and approximately $952,993.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00060257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00021974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.29 or 0.00659757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00079320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

