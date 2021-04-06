Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.98 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report $162.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.30 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $171.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $677.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.50 million to $692.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $720.28 million, with estimates ranging from $706.80 million to $733.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million.

HSII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,664,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $713.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

