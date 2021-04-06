Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.20

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.20 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12), with a volume of 26166015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Helium One Global in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Helium One Global Company Profile (LON:HE1)

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

