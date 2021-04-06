Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Up 15.9% This Week

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00004799 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $196.11 million and approximately $498,610.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.86 or 0.00415487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Precium (PCM) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

