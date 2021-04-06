HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €60.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €79.63 ($93.68).

Shares of HFG stock traded up €1.26 ($1.48) on Tuesday, hitting €64.86 ($76.31). 439,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and a PE ratio of 30.97. HelloFresh has a one year low of €25.22 ($29.67) and a one year high of €77.90 ($91.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.67.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

