Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.58). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6,200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,127. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

