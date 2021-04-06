HempCoin (THC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $5,233.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,295.59 or 0.99733492 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00037248 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00098861 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001269 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,349,239 coins and its circulating supply is 261,214,089 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

