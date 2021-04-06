Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. 48,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,367. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

