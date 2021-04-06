Henrik S. Md Rasmussen Sells 20,000 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Henrik S. Md Rasmussen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $2,261,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total value of $2,346,400.00.

Shares of ALLK traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.00. The stock had a trading volume of 173,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,282. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allakos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

