Herbalist Token Reaches One Day Volume of $1,826.00 (HERB)

Herbalist Token (CURRENCY:HERB) traded 74.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Herbalist Token has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Herbalist Token has a total market cap of $139,162.63 and approximately $1,826.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Herbalist Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Herbalist Token

HERB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 tokens. Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Herbalist Token’s official website is www.herbalisttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

Herbalist Token Token Trading

