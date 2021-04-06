Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Hercules Capital posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTGC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $16.67. 988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,226. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

