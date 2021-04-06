Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.68

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

