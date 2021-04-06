Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.50

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 1774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Several research firms have commented on HTBK. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $746.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

