Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Position Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.13% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $36,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,151,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 258,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $678.97 million, a P/E ratio of 140.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.