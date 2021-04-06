Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is ($0.05). Hess posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HES shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,813,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after buying an additional 344,302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 90,273 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 118,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

