Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,122,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 751,895 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 2.54% of Hexcel worth $102,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

