High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of High Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. 92,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,367. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

