High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th.

PCF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,367. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

