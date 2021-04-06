Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. 199,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,211. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
