Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGLB traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. 218,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,961. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Highland Global Allocation Fund.

