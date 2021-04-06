Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of HGLB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,961. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

