Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.07

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $3.25. Hill International shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 245,541 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $175.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hill International by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 714,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 637,531 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Hill International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 886,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in Hill International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,452,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 671,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

