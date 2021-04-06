Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,512.00

Shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,512 ($19.75) and last traded at GBX 1,490 ($19.47), with a volume of 20194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,472 ($19.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,359.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,325.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 49.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $9.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Alan Giddins bought 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,332 ($17.40) per share, with a total value of £49,617 ($64,824.93).

Hill & Smith Company Profile (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

