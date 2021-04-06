Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to announce sales of $214.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $351.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

HGV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $42.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,359,000 after purchasing an additional 211,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,866 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,815 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,640 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,096,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,654 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

