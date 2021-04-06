Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,654 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.29% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $34,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HGV. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.