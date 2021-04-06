Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.47 Million

Brokerages expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report $296.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.50 million and the lowest is $296.44 million. Himax Technologies posted sales of $184.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Himax Technologies.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 7,013.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 764,969 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 1,892.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 988,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 938,851 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 157.57 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.