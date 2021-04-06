Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $96.05

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.05 and traded as low as $88.00. Hitachi shares last traded at $89.13, with a volume of 208,150 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

