Hive Price Tops $0.59 (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $230.21 million and $18.06 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000760 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002811 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 392,626,512 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

