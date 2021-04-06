Hiveterminal Token Market Cap Achieves $1.10 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $6,267.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.83 or 0.00656290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031102 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

