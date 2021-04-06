HM Payson & Co. Acquires 297,427 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,427 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 1.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,438. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.