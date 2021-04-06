HM Payson & Co. Buys 209,586 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 304.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,586 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.45% of Polaris worth $26,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.52. 239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $140.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.03 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.55.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,821 shares of company stock worth $25,054,195 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

