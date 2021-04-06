HM Payson & Co. Buys 48,561 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,561 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after buying an additional 1,929,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $140,216,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $98.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,430. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $98.85.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

