HM Payson & Co. Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.9% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $68,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.93. 14,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $282.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.96.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.