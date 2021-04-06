HM Payson & Co. Cuts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.10% of Hasbro worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAS stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $96.04. 8,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.16. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

